Chris Gotterup finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Wyndham Championship

In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Chris Gotterup hit 6 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Gotterup finished his day tied for 79th at even par; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Gotterup got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Gotterup to 1 over for the round.

On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Gotterup had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gotterup to 2 over for the round.

Gotterup got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gotterup to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Gotterup's 124 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gotterup to even-par for the round.