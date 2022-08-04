Chez Reavie shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Chez Reavie hit 9 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Reavie finished his day tied for 41st at 2 under; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Reavie had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.

At the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Reavie got to the green in 2 and sunk a 70-foot putt for eagle, bringing Reavie to 3 under for the round.

Reavie got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 2 under for the round.