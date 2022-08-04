Chesson Hadley shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

Chesson Hadley hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hadley finished his day tied for 58th at 1 under; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Hadley had a 86 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Hadley to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Hadley's 101 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Hadley had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Hadley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Hadley's 160 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.