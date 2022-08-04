Chase Seiffert finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Wyndham Championship

In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Chase Seiffert hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Seiffert finished his day tied for 79th at even par; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Seiffert had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Seiffert to 1 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Seiffert hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Seiffert at even-par for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Seiffert's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Seiffert's 123 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Seiffert to even for the round.