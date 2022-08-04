Charley Hoffman shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

Charley Hoffman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hoffman finished his day tied for 41st at 2 under; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Hoffman had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Hoffman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Hoffman's 134 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 3 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 second, Hoffman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 2 under for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Hoffman hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 3 under for the round.

Hoffman got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 2 under for the round.