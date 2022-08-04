Chad Ramey finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Wyndham Championship

In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Chad Ramey hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Ramey finished his day tied for 79th at even par; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 174-yard par-3 third, Ramey hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 3-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Ramey at 1 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Ramey reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Ramey's 105 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ramey to 1 under for the round.

Ramey got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ramey to even for the round.