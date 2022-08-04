Camilo Villegas putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 first round in the Wyndham Championship

In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Camilo Villegas hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Villegas finished his day tied for 109th at 1 over; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Camilo Villegas got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Camilo Villegas to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Villegas's 135 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to even-par for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Villegas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Villegas to 1 under for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Villegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Villegas to 1 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Villegas's tee shot went 219 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Villegas had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Villegas to 1 over for the round.