Cameron Percy shoots 5-under 65 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

Cameron Percy hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Percy finished his day tied for 5th at 5 under; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 442-yard par-4 second, Percy reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Percy at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Percy had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Percy to 2 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Percy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Percy to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Percy's 158 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Percy to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Percy had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Percy to 6 under for the round.

At the 486-yard par-4 11th, Percy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Percy to 5 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 235-yard par-3 12th, Percy missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Percy to 5 under for the round.