  • Cameron Champ shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Cameron Champ makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Cameron Champ birdies No. 15 at Wyndham

    In the opening round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Cameron Champ makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.