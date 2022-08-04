Cameron Champ shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

Cameron Champ hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Champ finished his day tied for 109th at 1 over; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Champ reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Champ reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 1 over for the round.

After a 235 yard drive on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Champ chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Champ to 2 over for the round.

On the 374-yard par-4 eighth, Champ had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Champ to 3 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Champ reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Champ had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Champ to 1 over for the round.