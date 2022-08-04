Callum Tarren shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

Callum Tarren hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Tarren finished his day tied for 79th at even par; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 first, Tarren had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Tarren to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Tarren had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tarren to even for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Tarren reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tarren to 1 under for the round.

Tarren got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tarren to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Tarren's 119 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tarren to 1 under for the round.

After a 333 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 10th, Tarren chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Tarren to even for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Tarren's tee shot went 210 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 14th hole, Tarren had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tarren to even-par for the round.