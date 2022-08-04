C.T. Pan shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

C.T. Pan hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Pan finished his day tied for 41st at 2 under; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Pan's tee shot went 181 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 38 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 268 yard drive on the 405-yard par-4 13th, Pan chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Pan to 2 over for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Pan hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to even for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Pan had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 first, Pan had a double bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Pan to 1 over for the round.

Pan missed the green on his first shot on the 174-yard par-3 12th but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved Pan to even-par for the round.

Pan got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Pan to 1 over for the round.

At the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Pan got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 3 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Pan to 1 over for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Pan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to even for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Pan hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Pan's 142 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.