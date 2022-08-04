  • C.T. Pan shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, C.T. Pan makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    C.T. Pan dials in tee shot to set up birdie at Wyndham

    In the opening round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, C.T. Pan makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.