Brice Garnett rebounds from poor front in first round of the Wyndham Championship

In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Brice Garnett hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Garnett finished his day tied for 23rd at 3 under; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 440-yard par-4 10th, Brice Garnett got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Brice Garnett to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Garnett's 88 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to even-par for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Garnett hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Garnett at 1 over for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Garnett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to even for the round.

Garnett hit his drive 375 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 529-yard par-5 fifth. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Garnett hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.

On the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Garnett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 3 under for the round.