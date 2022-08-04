Brian Stuard shoots 5-under 65 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

Brian Stuard hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Stuard finished his day tied for 5th at 5 under; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Stuard had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Stuard's 117 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Stuard had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stuard to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Stuard had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Stuard's 120 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 5 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 4 under for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Stuard chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 5 under for the round.