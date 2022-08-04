Brian Harman shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

Brian Harman hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Harman finished his day tied for 23rd at 3 under; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a 307 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Harman chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

Harman had a 353-yard drive to the right side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 second, Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Harman had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Harman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Harman hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.