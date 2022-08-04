Brian Gay shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Brian Gay hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Gay finished his day in 156th at 4 over; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Gay got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gay to 2 over for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 13th, Gay had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gay to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Gay's 115 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Gay had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Gay to 3 over for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Gay chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to 2 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Gay's tee shot went 187 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Gay's 92 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Gay to 4 over for the round.