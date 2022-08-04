Brett Drewitt shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

Brett Drewitt hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Drewitt finished his day tied for 23rd at 3 under; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Drewitt hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Drewitt to 1 under for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Drewitt chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Drewitt to 2 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Drewitt's tee shot went 176 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Drewitt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Drewitt to 2 under for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Drewitt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Drewitt to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Drewitt had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Drewitt to 2 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 14th, Drewitt chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Drewitt to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 15th, Drewitt chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Drewitt to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Drewitt's 174 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Drewitt to 3 under for the round.