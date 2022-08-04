Brendon Todd shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Brendon Todd hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Todd finished his day tied for 41st at 2 under; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the par-4 first, Todd's 129 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

After a 250 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 second, Todd chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Todd to even-par for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Todd reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Todd had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.

At the 440-yard par-4 10th, Todd got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Todd's tee shot went 223 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 42 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Todd had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Todd hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.