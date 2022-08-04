Brandon Wu delivers a bogey-free 6-under 64 in the first at the Wyndham Championship

In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Brandon Wu hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Wu finished his day tied for 3rd at 6 under with Peter Malnati; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; and Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Brandon Wu reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brandon Wu to 1 under for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Wu hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 2 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Wu reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Wu to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Wu's 126 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 4 under for the round.

After a 327 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Wu chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 6 under for the round.