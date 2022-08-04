Brandon Hagy shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

Brandon Hagy hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Hagy finished his day tied for 132nd at 3 over; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 440-yard par-4 10th, Hagy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to 1 over for the round.

Hagy got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to 1 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 17th, Hagy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to 2 over for the round.

Hagy got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to 3 over for the round.

At the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Hagy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hagy to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hagy had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hagy to 3 over for the round.