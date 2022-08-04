  • Brandon Hagy shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Brandon Hagy makes birdie on the par-3 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Brandon Hagy sticks tee shot close and makes birdie at Wyndham

    In the opening round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Brandon Hagy makes birdie on the par-3 12th hole.