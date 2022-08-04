Bo Van Pelt shoots 5-over 75 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Bo Van Pelt hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Van Pelt finished his day tied for 148th at 5 over; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Van Pelt got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Van Pelt to 3 over for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 first, Van Pelt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Van Pelt to 4 over for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Van Pelt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 5 over for the round.