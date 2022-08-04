Bo Hoag shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Bo Hoag hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hoag finished his day tied for 41st at 2 under; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a 269 yard drive on the 418-yard par-4 first, Hoag chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hoag to 1 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Hoag reached the green in 2 and sunk a 33-foot putt for eagle. This put Hoag at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Hoag's 106 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoag to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hoag had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoag to 3 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Hoag had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoag to 4 under for the round.

Hoag got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoag to 3 under for the round.

At the 507-yard par-4 18th, Hoag got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hoag to 2 under for the round.