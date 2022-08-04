Billy Horschel rebounds from poor front in first round of the Wyndham Championship

In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Billy Horschel hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Horschel finished his day tied for 23rd at 3 under; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 174-yard par-3 third, Billy Horschel hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Billy Horschel to even-par for the round.

At the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Horschel got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Horschel to even for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Horschel's tee shot went 194 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Horschel's 111 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Horschel had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Horschel hit his 234 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Horschel's 95 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 3 under for the round.

At the 507-yard par-4 18th, Horschel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-foot putt saving par. This put Horschel at 3 under for the round.