Bill Haas shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Bill Haas hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Haas finished his day tied for 41st at 2 under; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Haas got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haas to 1 over for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 third, Haas hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Haas at 2 over for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Haas had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Haas to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Haas hit his 166 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Haas to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Haas's 170 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to even-par for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Haas hit a tee shot 210 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.

After a 323 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Haas chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 2 under for the round.