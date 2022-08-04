Ben Martin shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

Ben Martin hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Martin finished his day tied for 109th at 1 over; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After having to take a second tee shot on the third hole, Martin hit his second tee to right rough, which didn't save him from further trouble as he ended the hole with a triple bogey.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Martin had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Martin to 2 over for the round.

At the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Martin got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Martin to 2 over for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Martin hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Martin to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Martin's 151 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Martin to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Martin had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Martin to 1 over for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Martin hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Martin to 2 over for the round.

At the 406-yard par-4 17th, Martin reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put Martin at 1 over for the round.