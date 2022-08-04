Ben Kohles putts well in round one of the Wyndham Championship

In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Ben Kohles hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kohles finished his day tied for 5th at 5 under; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Ben Kohles tee shot went 181 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 30 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Ben Kohles to 1 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Kohles had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kohles to even-par for the round.

On the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Kohles reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kohles to 1 under for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Kohles reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kohles to 2 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Kohles had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kohles to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Kohles's 114 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kohles to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kohles had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kohles to 5 under for the round.