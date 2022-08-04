Ben Griffin shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

Ben Griffin hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Griffin finished his day tied for 58th at 1 under; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Griffin had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Griffin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Griffin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 3 under for the round.