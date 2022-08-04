Austin Smotherman posts bogey-free 5-under 65 l in the first round of the Wyndham Championship

Austin Smotherman hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Smotherman finished his day tied for 5th at 5 under; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Austin Smotherman had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Austin Smotherman to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 174-yard par-3 third, Smotherman missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Smotherman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Smotherman's 128 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smotherman to 2 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Smotherman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smotherman to 3 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Smotherman hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Smotherman to 3 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Smotherman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Smotherman to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Smotherman had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smotherman to 5 under for the round.