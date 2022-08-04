Austin Cook shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Austin Cook hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Cook finished his day tied for 58th at 1 under; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 442-yard par-4 second, Cook got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cook to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, Cook chipped in his third shot from 30 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Cook's 77 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 505-yard par-4 14th hole, Cook had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Cook to 2 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Cook chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 3 under for the round.

Cook got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cook to 2 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 507-yard par-4 18th, Cook chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.