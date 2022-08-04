Anirban Lahiri shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Anirban Lahiri hit 8 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Lahiri finished his day tied for 14th at 4 under; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the par-4 first, Lahiri's 99 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 third, Lahiri's tee shot went 185 yards to the fringe and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Lahiri had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Lahiri had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lahiri to 2 under for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Lahiri hit a tee shot 212 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lahiri to 3 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th hole, Lahiri reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lahiri to 4 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Lahiri had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lahiri to 5 under for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 507-yard par-4 18th, Lahiri chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 4 under for the round.