Andrew Putnam shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

Andrew Putnam hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Putnam finished his day tied for 79th at even par; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Putnam had a 79 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Putnam to 1 over for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Putnam had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to 2 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Putnam had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Putnam to 1 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Putnam's his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 406-yard par-4 17th, Putnam got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Putnam to 3 over for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Putnam hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Putnam hit his 183 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Putnam's 129 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to even for the round.