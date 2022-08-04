Andrew Novak finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Wyndham Championship

In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Andrew Novak hit 11 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Novak finished his day tied for 79th at even par; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Novak hit his 137 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Novak to 1 under for the round.

At the 405-yard par-4 13th, Novak got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Novak to even-par for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Novak reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Novak to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 175-yard par-3 green 16th, Novak suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.