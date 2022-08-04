Andrew Landry shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

Andrew Landry hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Landry finished his day tied for 141st at 4 over; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 first, Landry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Landry had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Landry to even for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Landry's 137 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.

Landry got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Landry to 3 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Landry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to 4 over for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Landry chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 3 over for the round.

Landry got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to 4 over for the round.