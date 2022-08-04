Alex Smalley shoots 5-under 65 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Alex Smalley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Smalley finished his day tied for 5th at 5 under; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the par-4 fourth, Smalley's 131 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.

Smalley hit his drive 351 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 529-yard par-5 fifth. This moved Smalley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Smalley had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smalley to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Smalley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Smalley to 4 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Smalley's tee shot went 210 yards to the right rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Smalley's 73 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 4 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Smalley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 5 under for the round.