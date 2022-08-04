Strong putting brings Adam Svensson an even-par round one of the Wyndham Championship

Adam Svensson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Svensson finished his day tied for 79th at even par; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Adam Svensson had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Adam Svensson to 1 over for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Svensson chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to even for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Svensson's 128 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 10th, Svensson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svensson to even-par for the round.