Adam Scott rebounds from poor front in first round of the Wyndham Championship

In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Adam Scott hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Scott finished his day tied for 41st at 2 under; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Adam Scott got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Adam Scott to 1 over for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 second, Scott chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Scott to 2 over for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Scott had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scott to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Scott's 103 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Scott hit his 215 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Scott had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scott to 2 under for the round.