  • Adam Schenk shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Adam Schenk makes birdie on the par-3 3rd hole.
    Highlights

    Adam Schenk sinks a 42-foot putt for birdie at Wyndham

    In the opening round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Adam Schenk makes birdie on the par-3 3rd hole.