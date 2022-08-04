Adam Schenk shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

Adam Schenk hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Schenk finished his day tied for 58th at 1 under; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 first, Schenk had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Schenk to 2 over for the round.

Schenk hit his tee at the green on the 174-yard par-3 third, setting himself up for a long 42-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Schenk to 1 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Schenk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schenk to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Schenk had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

Schenk got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Schenk chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.