Adam Long shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

Adam Long hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Long finished his day tied for 132nd at 3 over; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a tee shot onto the 235-yard par-3 green 12th, Long suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 2 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Long to 3 over for the round.

Long got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 4 over for the round.

Long hit his drive 389 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 529-yard par-5 fifth. This moved Long to 3 over for the round.