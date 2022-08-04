Aaron Wise shoots 5-under 65 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

Aaron Wise hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Wise finished his day tied for 5th at 5 under; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Wise had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Wise reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.

After a 262 yard drive on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Wise chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.

Wise tee shot went 165 yards to the fairway, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Wise to even for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Wise's 119 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Wise hit a tee shot 215 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Wise had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wise to 3 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Wise reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for eagle. This put Wise at 5 under for the round.

Wise hit his tee at the green on the 175-yard par-3 16th, setting himself up for a long 41-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Wise to 6 under for the round.

On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Wise had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wise to 5 under for the round.