Aaron Rai shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

Aaron Rai hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Rai finished his day tied for 79th at even par; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a 318 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 second, Rai chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rai to 1 over for the round.

Rai had a fantastic chip-in on the 174-yard par-3 third. His tee shot went 183 yards to the left rough and his second shot went 35 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 1 over for the round.

Rai hit his drive 362 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 529-yard par-5 fifth. This moved Rai to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Rai had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rai to 1 under for the round.

On the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Rai had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rai to even-par for the round.