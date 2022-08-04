Aaron Baddeley shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Aaron Baddeley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Baddeley finished his day tied for 109th at 1 over; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 7 under; and Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the par-4 11th, Baddeley's 143 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th hole, Baddeley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baddeley to 2 under for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Baddeley hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Baddeley at 1 under for the round.

Baddeley got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Baddeley to even-par for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 second, Baddeley had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Baddeley to 1 over for the round.

At the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Baddeley got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Baddeley to 1 over for the round.