Zach Johnson putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 final round in the WM Phoenix Open

Zach Johnson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the WM Phoenix Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Johnson finished his day tied for 43rd at 4 under; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 16 under; Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Alex Noren and Billy Horschel are tied for 6th at 14 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 10th hole, Zach Johnson had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Zach Johnson to 1 under for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 13th, Johnson chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to even for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 14th, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 1 over for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 second, Johnson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 41-foot putt for birdie. This put Johnson at even-par for the round.