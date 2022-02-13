-
Xander Schauffele posts bogey-free 3-under 68 l in the final round of the WM Phoenix Open
February 13, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Xander Schauffele drives the green to set up birdie at WM Phoenix Open
In the final round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Xander Schauffele makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
Xander Schauffele hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the WM Phoenix Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schauffele finished his day tied for 3rd at 15 under with Sahith Theegala and Brooks Koepka; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 16 under; and Alex Noren and Billy Horschel are tied for 6th at 14 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Xander Schauffele had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Xander Schauffele to 1 under for the round.
After a 339 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 13th, Schauffele chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.
On the 332-yard par-4 17th Schauffele hit his tee shot 322 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Schauffele to 3 under for the round.
