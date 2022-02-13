Xander Schauffele posts bogey-free 3-under 68 l in the final round of the WM Phoenix Open

Xander Schauffele hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the WM Phoenix Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schauffele finished his day tied for 3rd at 15 under with Sahith Theegala and Brooks Koepka; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 16 under; and Alex Noren and Billy Horschel are tied for 6th at 14 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Xander Schauffele had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Xander Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

After a 339 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 13th, Schauffele chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th Schauffele hit his tee shot 322 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Schauffele to 3 under for the round.