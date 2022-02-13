Troy Merritt putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 final round in the WM Phoenix Open

Troy Merritt hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the WM Phoenix Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Merritt finished his day tied for 38th at 5 under; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 16 under; Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Alex Noren and Billy Horschel are tied for 6th at 14 under.

On the 470-yard par-4 fifth hole, Troy Merritt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Troy Merritt to 1 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Merritt's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 338 yard drive on the 472-yard par-4 11th, Merritt chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Merritt to 2 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Merritt's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Merritt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Merritt to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Merritt hit his 232 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Merritt to 1 over for the round.

On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Merritt's his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th hole, Merritt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 1 over for the round.