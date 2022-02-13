Tom Hoge finishes with Even-par 71 in final round of the WM Phoenix Open

In his final round at the WM Phoenix Open, Tom Hoge hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Hoge finished his day tied for 14th at 11 under; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 16 under; Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Alex Noren and Billy Horschel are tied for 6th at 14 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Hoge had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Hoge's 170 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.

Hoge got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 1 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Hoge's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

At the 553-yard par-5 15th, Hoge got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Hoge to even for the round.

After a 332 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Hoge chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hoge to even-par for the round.