Tom Hoge finishes with Even-par 71 in final round of the WM Phoenix Open
February 13, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
February 13, 2022
Highlights
Tom Hoge nearly aces No. 16 to set up birdie at WM Phoenix Open
In the final round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Tom Hoge makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
In his final round at the WM Phoenix Open, Tom Hoge hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Hoge finished his day tied for 14th at 11 under; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 16 under; Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Alex Noren and Billy Horschel are tied for 6th at 14 under.
On the 558-yard par-5 third, Hoge had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Hoge's 170 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.
Hoge got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 1 under for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Hoge's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
At the 553-yard par-5 15th, Hoge got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Hoge to even for the round.
After a 332 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Hoge chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hoge to even-par for the round.
