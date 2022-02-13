  • Tom Hoge finishes with Even-par 71 in final round of the WM Phoenix Open

  • In the final round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Tom Hoge makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Tom Hoge nearly aces No. 16 to set up birdie at WM Phoenix Open

