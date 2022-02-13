Talor Gooch shoots 4-over 75 in round four of the WM Phoenix Open

Talor Gooch hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Gooch finished his day tied for 26th at 8 under; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 16 under; Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Alex Noren and Billy Horschel are tied for 6th at 14 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Gooch had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gooch to 1 over for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Gooch's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 432-yard par-4 sixth, Gooch had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to 3 over for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 12th, Gooch hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 3 over for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 13th, Gooch chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 2 over for the round.

On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Gooch's tee shot went 188 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 32 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.