  • Talor Gooch shoots 4-over 75 in round four of the WM Phoenix Open

  • In the final round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Talor Gooch makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-3 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Talor Gooch holes 19-footer for birdie at WM Phoenix Open

