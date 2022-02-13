Sung Kang shoots 6-under 65 in round four of the WM Phoenix Open

Sung Kang hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Kang finished his day tied for 26th at 8 under; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 16 under; Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Alex Noren and Billy Horschel are tied for 6th at 14 under.

Kang missed the green on his first shot on the 192-yard par-3 third but had a chip in from 11 yards for birdie. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 13th, Kang chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 2 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 14th hole, Kang reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kang to 3 under for the round.

On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Kang's tee shot went 167 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Kang chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Kang had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kang to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Kang's 89 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kang had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kang to 6 under for the round.