Stewart Cink shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the WM Phoenix Open

Stewart Cink hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Cink finished his day tied for 43rd at 4 under; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 16 under; Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Alex Noren and Billy Horschel are tied for 6th at 14 under.

On the 442-yard par-4 second, Cink had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cink to 1 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Cink's tee shot went 202 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 32 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Cink got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 3 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Cink had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cink to 2 over for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th hole, Cink reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 1 over for the round.