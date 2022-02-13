Stephan Jaeger shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the WM Phoenix Open

Stephan Jaeger hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Jaeger finished his day tied for 62nd at 1 over; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 16 under; Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Alex Noren and Billy Horschel are tied for 6th at 14 under.

On the 472-yard par-4 11th hole, Jaeger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 163-yard par-3 16th green, Jaeger suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Jaeger at even for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Jaeger chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 third, Jaeger chipped in his third shot from 11 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Jaeger to even-par for the round.

On the 432-yard par-4 sixth, Jaeger had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jaeger to 1 over for the round.