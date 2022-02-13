Si Woo Kim shoots 4-under 67 in round four of the WM Phoenix Open

Si Woo Kim hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 26th at 8 under; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 16 under; Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Alex Noren and Billy Horschel are tied for 6th at 14 under.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Kim's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to even for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Kim chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Kim had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 4 under for the round.