7-over 78 by Sepp Straka in final round of the WM Phoenix Open

In his final round at the WM Phoenix Open, Sepp Straka hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Straka finished his day in 66th at 7 over; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 1st at 16 under; Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Alex Noren and Billy Horschel are tied for 6th at 14 under.

After a tee shot onto the 192-yard par-3 green 12th, Straka suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even-par for the round.

At the 553-yard par-5 15th, Straka got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Straka to even for the round.

On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Straka's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Straka got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to 3 over for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 second, Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to 4 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Straka his second shot went 25 yards to the right rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

Straka got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to 7 over for the round.